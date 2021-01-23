Team UK book spot in Prada Cup final with win over Luna Rossa

Sir Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK have booked themselves a spot in the Prada Cup finals after downing Luna Rossa by over 20 seconds today.

The race saw several lead changes with Team UK clearing the first two gates ahead of Luna Rossa with a slim lead.

Luna Rossa skipper Jimmy Spithill found pace during the midway point, clearing the third and fourth gates with a 19 and 10 second lead respectively.

Things heated up on the final leg however, with INEOS Team UK holding a one second advantage over Luna Rossa upon exiting the fifth gate.

The last leg was neck and neck with both boats exceeding 40 knots downwind on the final leg.

Team UK held the lead and sealed victory with a cross in front of Luna Rossa moments before the finish.

Cheers could be heard aboard Team UK’s Britannia however Ainslie quickly asked for calm across the boat while quietly acknowledging their performance.