Team Sky's Geraint Thomas climbs into lead at Tour de France after stage 11 win

If the idea behind a short but almost entirely mountainous stage in the Tour de France was to create constant action, Stage 11 today went according to plan.

The end result, however, was the same as most recent Tours — domination from Team Sky.

British rider Geraint Thomas won the first summit finish of the race and claimed the yellow jersey today while four-time champion Chris Froome moved up to second overall as Sky controlled numerous attacks.

"Amazing position for us," said Froome, who trails Thomas, his teammate, by 1 minute, 25 seconds.

Thomas attacked on the last of four grueling climbs, powered past longtime breakaway leader Mikel Nieve in the final kilometre, and finished 20 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin.

Froome crossed third, just behind Dumoulin, who moved up to third overall, 1:44 behind.

The major question now may concern the dynamics between Thomas and Froome within Sky. Thomas has been one of Froome's most loyal lieutenants for years and Sky labeled him a co-leader with Froome entering this year's Tour.

"Obviously, Froomey is the leader," Thomas said. "He has won six Grand Tours. For me it's an unknown. Froomey knows how to win a three-week race. For me, whatever happens now it is a super successful Tour. Froomey still has our best chance now — there's still more than half the race to go.

"It is an ideal scenario at the moment," Thomas added.

Froome is attempting to match the record of five Tour victories shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

So will Thomas, wearing the yellow jersey, sacrifice himself for Froome on Thursday's climb up legendary Alpe d'Huez?

"It depends on the situation and what is going on in the race. If I have to pull towards the end, then I will," Thomas said. "We will see."

The top five in the overall classification is rounded out by 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali in fourth, 2:14 behind Thomas, and Primoz Roglic in fifth, 2:23 back.