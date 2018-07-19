 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Team Sky's Geraint Thomas climbs into lead at Tour de France after stage 11 win

share

Source:

Associated Press

If the idea behind a short but almost entirely mountainous stage in the Tour de France was to create constant action, Stage 11 today went according to plan.

Team Sky's Thomas took the lead after a gruelling 108km ride from Albertville to La Rosiere.
Source: SKY

The end result, however, was the same as most recent Tours — domination from Team Sky.

British rider Geraint Thomas won the first summit finish of the race and claimed the yellow jersey today while four-time champion Chris Froome moved up to second overall as Sky controlled numerous attacks.

"Amazing position for us," said Froome, who trails Thomas, his teammate, by 1 minute, 25 seconds.

Thomas attacked on the last of four grueling climbs, powered past longtime breakaway leader Mikel Nieve in the final kilometre, and finished 20 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin.

Froome crossed third, just behind Dumoulin, who moved up to third overall, 1:44 behind.

The major question now may concern the dynamics between Thomas and Froome within Sky. Thomas has been one of Froome's most loyal lieutenants for years and Sky labeled him a co-leader with Froome entering this year's Tour.

"Obviously, Froomey is the leader," Thomas said. "He has won six Grand Tours. For me it's an unknown. Froomey knows how to win a three-week race. For me, whatever happens now it is a super successful Tour. Froomey still has our best chance now — there's still more than half the race to go.

"It is an ideal scenario at the moment," Thomas added.

Froome is attempting to match the record of five Tour victories shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

So will Thomas, wearing the yellow jersey, sacrifice himself for Froome on Thursday's climb up legendary Alpe d'Huez?

"It depends on the situation and what is going on in the race. If I have to pull towards the end, then I will," Thomas said. "We will see."

The top five in the overall classification is rounded out by 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali in fourth, 2:14 behind Thomas, and Primoz Roglic in fifth, 2:23 back.

Dumoulin, the time trial world champion, is Sky's closest challenger.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:21
1
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

2
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 13: Sam Warburton of the Lions charges towards Siate Tokolahi #3 and Luke Whitelock #8 of the Highlanders during the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour match between the Highlanders and the British & Irish Lions at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton retires due to health reasons

3
Richard Buckman, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

Highlanders focused on defence heading into quarter-final clash with Waratahs

00:29
4
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:17
5
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars through the air as she smashes NZ record, wins Germany event

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.