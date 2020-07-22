Team NZ's US rivals take in Wynyard Wharf's views after managed-isolation release

The American flag might be a giveaway that Team New Zealand finally have a rival across from them at Auckland’s Wynyard Wharf.

After two weeks of isolation, American Magic CEO and skipper Terry Hutchinson soaked up the view and fresh air down at the America’s Cup hub after being cleared to leave his central Auckland isolation hotel today.

Hutchinson told 1 NEWS today that his two weeks in managed isolation were fine.

“I would go as far as to say New Zealand should be proud of their representatives at these stations,” Hutchinson said.

“They've treated us in the best way possible.”

But now that he’s out, Hutchinson – who sailed for Team NZ in 2007 off Valencia in Spain – is all about business.

The Cup veteran is part of a group of frontline team members who have been through self-funded isolation, all up costing nearly $750,000.

American Magic’s boat arrived in Auckland three weeks ago after undergoing extensive trials back in the US.

The team plan to continue that heavy workload with Friday targeted for getting their fully-kitted out AC75 on the water.

Hutchinson told 1 NEWS his crew is “singularly focused on us” but joked if they happened to be on the water at the same time as Team New Zealand, they may push the boundaries.

“We're not allowed to do any co-ordinated sailing against the defender,” he said.