Team NZ's game-changer: New catamaran design features leg power instead of arm grinders

Team New Zealand continues to push the boundaries for the America's Cup, taking to the water in Auckland aboard their latest design which revealed cycle pedestals for their grinders instead of regular ones designed for arms.

It's the latest attempt to find an edge in the ever-developing race off the water to find the fastest catamaran for the America's Cup after the Kiwi crew pioneered foiling at the prestigious sailing event in 2013.

The shift from traditional arm work for the grinders to the more explosive option of leg cycling is already being monitored closely by rivals, Sail-World.com reports, with an opposition spy boat on the waters yesterday to see the new 50-foot-catamaran.

The boat reportedly features four grinding pedestals on each hull, designed to be less draining on grinders who have to provide hydraulic power to hoist the large wingsail.