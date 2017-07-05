 

Team NZ's Blair Tuke joins Spanish Volvo Ocean Race team, Mapfre

Mapfre has confirmed today that Olympic gold medallist and America's Cup winner Blair Tuke will join their Spanish team for their challenge to win the 2017 Volvo Ocean Race.

The foil trimmer couldn't believe the celebration on the streets of Auckland.
The round-the-world race leaves from Alicante, Spain on October 22.

The Team New Zealand trimmer will join the crew, skippered by Xabi Fernández, next week.

Tuke is set to arrive in Spain next week to join the rest of the team at their base in Sanxenxo, in the Rías Baixas region of Galicia.

"We met Blair in 2010, when we raced against Peter Burling and Blair in the last World Championships we participated in," said Fernandez.

"Then, in 2012 when we were in Auckland with the Volvo Ocean Race, we trained with them in a 49er on our rest days while preparing for the London Olympic Games.

"In Bermuda, during the America's Cup we began to talk about this edition," Fernandez said.

"Blair is a really exciting sailor for the team. Nobody can doubt his talent, and I am absolutely convinced that he will be a really strong addition to the team as trimmer and helmsman."

