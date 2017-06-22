 

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Team New Zealand have emerged from their base for the first time in three days and Oracle spies were right there waiting.

Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.
So just how much faster can the Kiwis go?

While no radical changes were expected, minor modifications have been made on-board Aotearoa – they’re small but noticeable if you know what you’re looking for.

"In the wing, there's some fairings around the hinges between the front element and the back - they're new and it's all aerodynamic," America’s Cup expert Peter Lester said.

"Also, on the hull there are fairings – it's a cleaning up of the boat, just to make it aerodynamic."

Team NZ have fitted four fairings on the boat, with three new installations on the wing as well as one lower down on the hull which are designed to reduce wind and water drag.

Three of the new fairings installed on Team NZ's wing.

"If you can make very, very incremental gains over small pieces of componentry the boat, theoretically, should be a little bit faster," Lester said.

America's Cup Match rivals Oracle weren't wasting an opportunity to get some valuable intelligence from the reveal either - their trainings conveniently timed either side of the Kiwis' launch.

Team NZ spent about three hours out on the water today – a stark contrast to Oracle who are putting in some serious practice hours.

They had two trips out on the Great Sound today and they went out a number of times yesterday as well as they attempt to come up with innovations and strategies to dig themselves out of the 3-0 hole they’re currently facing in the first-to-seven series.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

"Their focus, from what I've seen, has been having a look at Team NZ's data and the way they have sailed so far and probably going out on the water and seeing if they can replicate that," Lester said.

Team NZ's racing manoeuvres have been the slickest we've seen and with limited options for boat improvements available at this year’s regatta, it's probably Oracle's best chance at getting faster.

But it won't be easy, considering their opposition are down to the smallest level of detail when it comes to improvements.

"You can't just go to the local boat shop and buy this stuff," Lester said.

"You've got to build it, make it, and design it and that's where the time goes."

Time that will all be worth it if they can be faster than Oracle when it matters.

Abby Wilson

Americas Cup

Team NZ

