Team NZ to unveil new high-tech monohull for America's Cup defence on Friday

Nicole Bremner
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton has confirmed the syndicate’s new boat will be launched on Friday morning at the team’s base at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin.

It will be the first chance for sailing fans and curious onlookers to get a look a the ground-breaking AC75 which has been kept well out of public view until now.

It’s two years since the victorious team snatched the America’s Cup from Oracle in Bermuda on the AC50 catamaran named Aotearoa.

Dalton said around 500 people have been invited to Friday’s unveiling where a representative from the team’s charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ, will christen the boat by breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow.

The new boat, which is yet to be named, is unlikely to set sail after the launch.

Dalton said there are still a lot of checks to be carried out on the high-tech new monohull which will be faster on the water than its Cup-winning predecessor.

The launch is a chance to “say thanks to everyone who’s helped us get this far," Dalton said.

"We’re all very excited to have reached this milestone."

