TODAY |

Team NZ trade blue seas for green screens as sailors have a bit of fun at promo shoot

Source:  1 NEWS

Team New Zealand have taken time out from their busy sailing schedule to have a bit of fun in front of the camera, although there were some parts the Kiwi sailors weren’t big fans of.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The crew shot content for upcoming live TV coverage which will be used from December. Source: 1 NEWS

The 16-strong team spent today on land doing photo and video shoots for content that will be used in upcoming live TV coverage starting in December.

That meant time getting prettied up with make-up – something helmsman Peter Burling joked he wasn’t overly enjoying.

“It’s more enjoyable sailing at 50 knots,” he laughed.

Burling’s 49er partner Blair Tuke said it was a good experience for the team, though.

“We're outside our comfort zone,” he said.

“But it’s a great way of feeling - we're into it and it's becoming a bit more real, I guess.”

To Burling’s delight, though, it’ll be back to Wynyard Wharf tomorrow for business as usual, with next year’s America’s Cup just seven months away.

Other Sport
Team NZ
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau courts more controversy, only player not to take a knee before Super League match
2
Ka kite, Kākāriki: Unwanted Blake Green leaving Warriors immediately to join Knights
3
Six60 jam on Eden Park roof to announce halftime show at North v South rugby clash
4
'The club was shocked' - Todd Payten rejects offer to become permanent Warriors coach
5
Steven Adams attempts hilarious ninja style 'kip-up' as OKC beat Jazz
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Russia at risk of expulsion by World Athletics after deadline missed for fine payment

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of baseball's Kansas City Royals

Kiwi gymnasts given platform to safely speak out if they've suffered abuse

Undefeated UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend title in October after 13-month hiatus