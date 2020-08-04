Team NZ trade blue seas for green screens as sailors have a bit of fun at promo shoot

Team New Zealand have taken time out from their busy sailing schedule to have a bit of fun in front of the camera, although there were some parts the Kiwi sailors weren’t big fans of.

The 16-strong team spent today on land doing photo and video shoots for content that will be used in upcoming live TV coverage starting in December.

That meant time getting prettied up with make-up – something helmsman Peter Burling joked he wasn’t overly enjoying.

“It’s more enjoyable sailing at 50 knots,” he laughed.

Burling’s 49er partner Blair Tuke said it was a good experience for the team, though.

“We're outside our comfort zone,” he said.

“But it’s a great way of feeling - we're into it and it's becoming a bit more real, I guess.”