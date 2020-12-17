Team NZ struggles against Dean Barker and American Magic in final race of day

The final race of the day at the America's Cup World Series regatta in Auckland just so happened to be the best.

Team New Zealand and American Magic battled it out from the prestart through to finish line on Course C.

Team NZ skipper Peter Burling grappled with a terrible start as he had Te Rehuta touchdown just before the race began.

That saw the Kiwis playing catch-up throughout the whole race and being behind the American boat by 17 seconds at the first turn.

It was much of the same for the remainder of the race as Team NZ did everything in their power to try and pull back the lead.

At the halfway point, Team NZ were down 26 seconds and it looked like the American boat was going to sail away with it.

Dean Barker and American Magic sailed almost the perfect race, with the Kiwis hoping for one mistake to let them back into the race.

They almost had the comeback they were after when the final turn at leg 5 had both boats throw out the protest flag.

But it was the yanks who came away with a very impressive win over Team NZ by 12 seconds.

Boats will be back on the water tomorrow, with the first race at 3.12pm between Luna Rossa and American Magic.