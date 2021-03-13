TODAY |

Team NZ strike back to level back-and-forth America's Cup series 3-3

The 36th America’s Cup has proven to be a series of twists and turns, and Saturday’s racing was no exception.

Peter Burling bounced back from a poor start in the race five defeat to Luna Rossa. Source: 1 NEWS

Luna Rossa entered the sixth race with the favourable port-side advantage, as they sought to sweep the day’s races and take control of the America’s Cup series following victory in the day's first race.

Race report: Luna Rossa leave Team NZ in their wake to take 3-2 America's Cup lead

But the Italians threw away their advantage before the race even began, a poorly-timed gybe giving the Kiwis an opportunity to strike, and strike they did, flying off the line and leaving the Italians scrambling in their wake.

The Italians really struggled off the line and quickly fell off their foils midway through the first leg.

Much like the first race of the day, only a mistake from the leading boat would change the race’s destiny.

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team around the top mark in race one of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Tuesday the 10th of March. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis took a massive 51-second lead through the first gate and by the halfway stage the Italians had fallen to 65 seconds off the pace.

It was nothing but a formality from then on, with the Kiwis cruising to a comfortable victory that levelled the series.

Both teams will have some work to do to ensure they do not repeat the same kind of mistakes in the pre-start when they meet again tomorrow.

Racing resumes tomorrow at 4.15pm, with coverage on TVNZ1 and OnDemand from 3pm.

