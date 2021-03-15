Team NZ storm to victory in thrilling back-and-forth contest, lead 4-3 in America's Cup

Peter Burling has made a huge statement in the seventh race of the America’s Cup, as he led Team New Zealand to an incredible come-from-behind victory to push the Kiwis one step closer to glory.

This race was by far the most exciting of the series, the teams jousting for position throughout the early stages, before the Kiwis took the race by the horns and stormed to a breathtaking victory.

The winds had picked up to around ten knots, allowing for racing to resume after it had been postponed yesterday due to light winds.

Luna Rossa had port entry to the prestart, while Team New Zealand had changed to a short rudder setting, having used a medium setting in previous races.

Team New Zealand chased Luna Rossa through the start box, nestling tightly behind the Italians before snatching their chance to cut in front, tacking around from the course boundary.

They were too early however, allowing the Italians to catch them as the race began.

This time it was the Italians turn to get into their opponent’s personal space, leading Team New Zealand to launch a protest but to no avail, Luna Rossa pushing ahead to secure an early lead.

But the Kiwis were not out of it, halving the deficit in a matter of seconds and remaining right on the tail of the Italians as they approached the first gate.

It was an eight second race at the first mark, Team New Zealand sailing wide to create separation and sail in fresh air.

For a moment it looked like Team New Zealand would make the first pass of the series, as they were swept along the downwind leg by a big gust of wind, but Luna Rossa found some speed in time to remain in front, but only just, taking a ten second advantage through the second gate.

But the Kiwis were not going to be denied in the next leg, charging past the Italians to take a lead of their own.

Jimmy Spithill - the dogged character that he is - was never going to allow the Kiwis to run away with it, and he led Luna Rossa past the Kiwis to regain the advantage.

Back came Burling though, in a spectacular leg of sailing, the two teams engaging in a fierce contest that could go either way.

But the Kiwis began to pull away, gaining a 19-second advantage at the halfway point of the race and extending a further ten seconds on the second downwind leg.

It was their race to lose but Burling’s men were not going to let that happen, determined to keep the prestigious cup on New Zealand shores.