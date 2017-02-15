 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Team NZ’s game-changer: New boat spotted using leg power instead of arm grinders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The new 50 ft catamaran carries NZ’s hopes of regaining the America’s Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:10
1
The youngster was watching the clash between Burnley and Chelsea when Ashley Barnes’ strike headed straight for him.

Video: Fan's quick-thinking saves toddler from getting destroyed by wayward Premier League thunderbolt

00:35
2
Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.

Funeral details for Sione Lauaki released as public given chance to farewell Chiefs star on Saturday

01:14
3
The Warriors coach says he’s come from some successful clubs that know what winning is about and wants to see that from his players.

Kearney: Warriors defence a priority in 2017 title charge

00:25
4
National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault


5
Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ