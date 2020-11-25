Team NZ recognised as one of world's top sport technology crews

It’s been well-documented for some time that Team New Zealand has been at the top of the sailing game when it comes to technology but now that reputation for innovation has been acknowledged at a much broader level.

Fans of the Kiwi crew can call it a win for the team behind the team whose design and innovation in creating the AC75 has seen Team New Zealand named at third in the first-ever sport technology power list.

Team New Zealand’s head of design, Dan Bernasconi, said the power list effectively acknowledges who's leading the charge when it comes to technology development across the entire sport industry.

“It’s really cool and it’s great for the team to actually be recognised,” Bernasconi said.

“We're a team of over 130 people and 30 of those are engineers right across the disciplines. We cover a lot of ground and we're all working hard to push technology forward.

“You’d be pretty amazed if you saw inside one of these yachts what a complex machine it is.”

Taking top spot on the list is Formula 1 for its development in engine efficiency, followed by the Tour de France with its use of data technology to enhance the audience experience.

But Bernasconi is warning the pair not to get too comfortable above them.

“We still have developments in foils, in rudders, and probably the thing with the shortest lead time is sails,” he said.