Team NZ to receive $5 million Government investment as focus turns to hosting America's Cup

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The Government is to invest $5 million dollars into Team New Zealand to ensure it can retain key staff while planning is underway for the next America's Cup regatta.

Huge crowds are expected to gather in central Auckland - and businesses in the area are preparing to cash in.
The Minister of Sport Jonathan Coleman says, "while the location for the 36th America’s Cup has not been decided yet, we do know that hosting a regatta in New Zealand has the potential to generate significant economic benefits".

"The America’s Cup regattas hosted in New Zealand in 2000 and 2003 had a significant impact on the New Zealand economy generating around half a billion dollars of total value added per regatta, particularly in the marine and tourism sectors."

The funding matches a similar amount the Government put in to Team New Zealand following their heart breaking loss in 2013.

Back in 2011, the Government had invested $36 million in Team New Zealand for the 2013 regatta.

