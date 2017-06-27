 

Team NZ nemesis Jimmy Spithill teaming up with Italy's Luna Rossa for 2021 Am Cup

Jimmy Spithill, who skippered Oracle Team USA to two landmark victories in the America's Cup, has joined Italian syndicate Luna Rossa.

When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.
Source: 1 NEWS

Luna Rossa, backed by the Prada fashion house, announced the hiring this morning.

It's not clear whether Oracle Team USA's owner, tech billionaire Larry Ellison, will continue on in the America's Cup.

As a 30-year-old in 2010, Spithill became the youngest skipper to win the America's Cup when he steered Oracle Team USA to victory over a Swiss crew.

In 2013, he led Oracle Team USA to a dramatic comeback against Emirates Team New Zealand. His third go-round with Oracle ended with a loss to the Kiwis in June in Bermuda.

Spithill, an Australian, helmed Luna Rossa in the 2007 challenger trials, reaching the finals before losing to Emirates Team New Zealand.

