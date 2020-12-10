TODAY |

Team NZ, Luna Rossa only teams out at second official America's Cup practice

Source:  1 NEWS

The second round of official practice for the America’s Cup this afternoon was a quiet affair with just two of the teams out on the Waitematā Harbour.

Emirates Team New Zealand practice in organised practice on the course E race area. Source: Photosport

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa had plenty of time facing off against each other today in the Course E zone, with both INEOS Team UK and American Magic absent.

The English syndicate’s absence is particularly troublesome after they missed the first training session earlier this week with faults.

The Americans started strong in Tuesday’s practice but also fizzled out late in the session. Both crews had their sheds shut up today as they worked on their boats.

Tomorrow’s official practice races will be the next target, although tough weather could affect proceedings as it threatened to today for the Kiwis and Italians.

If tomorrow’s action is affected by Auckland’s unpredictable weather, there are still practice races scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday ahead of the word series and Christmas Cup regatta, which runs December 17-20.

