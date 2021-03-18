TODAY |

Team NZ hero Peter Burling inspiring a new generation of sailors

Source:  1 NEWS

While Auckland basked in America's Cup victory on Wednesday, a small sailing club in the Bay of Plenty partied just as hard for a local hero they can't wait to see come home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are hopes another Tauranga boy, William Poole, will also sail into the record books. Source: 1 NEWS

The Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club is where a young Pete Burling honed his skills on the water and, unsurprisingly, he's already inspiring a new generation of boaties.

Club locals told 1 NEWS Burling’s impact in the area can’t be measured.

“He's a legend down here,” one fan said.

“[We’ve had] lots of good sailors but he's been the best.”

Given the club’s alumni, that’s a pretty bold statement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

We speak with the man who’s won the America’s Cup two times in a row. Source: Seven Sharp

There's Olympic champions and a long list of sporting history stretching back nearly a hundred years but many agree, including former Commodore Gary Smith, there's one who stands taller than any other.

"Great to see Pete as an old boy of the club, a life member,” Smith said.

“He comes down, he joins in with the juniors. We're immensely proud. If we know Pete's coming down with the America's Cup, the place will be packed."

One of Burling’s earliest boats is now owned and sailed by another Bay of Plenty champ – youngster William Poole.

"It's a really good boat. Really fast. And fun," William said.

At just 12 years old, William is competing against sailors who are two years older than him but like his boat’s previous owner, he’s not letting the big wigs get to him.

And if they do, he’s got a pretty good local idol to look up to to overcome it.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
2
Team NZ chair says chances next America's Cup held in NZ currently '50 per cent'
3
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
4
American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling
5
From wedding bells to foiling monohulls: The wild 12-month journey of ETNZ's last grinder
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
04:41

'Always had an X-factor' — By 12, Peter Burling's sailing prowess had exceeded Tauranga Yacht Club's boss
05:39

American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling

'We were so close' — Luna Rossa loses but looks forward to another America's Cup
00:33

Cabinet signals $5 million for Team New Zealand's next America's Cup defence