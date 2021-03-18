Team NZ hero Peter Burling inspiring a new generation of sailors

While Auckland basked in America's Cup victory on Wednesday, a small sailing club in the Bay of Plenty partied just as hard for a local hero they can't wait to see come home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club is where a young Pete Burling honed his skills on the water and, unsurprisingly, he's already inspiring a new generation of boaties.

Club locals told 1 NEWS Burling’s impact in the area can’t be measured.

“He's a legend down here,” one fan said.

“[We’ve had] lots of good sailors but he's been the best.”

Given the club’s alumni, that’s a pretty bold statement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There's Olympic champions and a long list of sporting history stretching back nearly a hundred years but many agree, including former Commodore Gary Smith, there's one who stands taller than any other.

"Great to see Pete as an old boy of the club, a life member,” Smith said.

“He comes down, he joins in with the juniors. We're immensely proud. If we know Pete's coming down with the America's Cup, the place will be packed."

One of Burling’s earliest boats is now owned and sailed by another Bay of Plenty champ – youngster William Poole.

"It's a really good boat. Really fast. And fun," William said.

At just 12 years old, William is competing against sailors who are two years older than him but like his boat’s previous owner, he’s not letting the big wigs get to him.