Team NZ flawless under pressure! Burling blitzes the start, holds off Spithill to clinch huge win (and a 5-1 lead!)

Team New Zealand has extended their lead to 5-1 in the America's Cup match against Oracle in Bermuda today, pouncing on their rival's mistake at the start line.

Peter Burling and his teammates were first across the start as Peter Burling put on a tactical mastercalss and NZ took off.

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill did his best to get USA back in the race, managing to close the gap on leg six, but Burling stood his ground sailing a flawless race.