Team NZ featured prominently in New Zealander of the Year nominations

Multiple members of the Team New Zealand sailing crew from this year's successful America's Cup campaign have been recognised for their leadership and innovation with nominations in categories for this year's New Zealander of the year award.

The Team NZ boss is celebrating his Bermuda success with thousands of Kiwis in Auckland.
Team NZ boss Grant Dalton has been shortlisted for the top award, while skipper Peter Burling features in the finalists for Young New Zealander of the Year.

The Team NZ design team have also been recognised for their efforts with a nomination for Innovator of the Year.

The Kiwi sailing team captured the nation's attention earlier this year with their campaign in Bermuda, using pedal-powered stations on their customised catamarans and creating "cyclor" positions to man them.

Team New Zealand won the 35th America's Cup in dominating fashion, cruising past rivals Oracle Team USA on their way to a 7-1 series win - the Kiwi syndicate won the final race by 55 seconds.

The team then enjoyed the rewards of their campaign with parades around the country to share the Auld Mug with the New Zealand public.

The winners for the annual event will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on February 22 next year.

