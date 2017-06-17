Team NZ 'faced a lot of adversity' on rocky road to win right to challenge for America's Cup – Peter Burling

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling has praised his crew after sealing the right to compete against Oracle Team USA for the America's Cup.

Speaking at today's helmsmens' press conference, Burling credited the rest of the Kiwi crew after overcoming several setbacks during the Challenger series in Bermuda.

"It's been a massive effort to get this far," Burling said.

"We've faced a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks with things like the capsize and a few other bits and pieces."

"We're just really looking forward to getting back into it."

Team NZ beat Artemis 5-2 in the Challenger finals to gain qualification to race against defenders Oracle in the America's Cup.