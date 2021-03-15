Team NZ extend lead to 5-3 over Luna Rossa after thrilling race eight comeback

Team New Zealand have put on one of the most breathtaking performances in America's Cup history, claiming back-to-back wins on day five of the 36th America's Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The defenders of the Auld Mug recorded two stunning come from behind wins today breaking the deadlock and claiming a 5-3 lead overall.

The Kiwis managed to come from behind in the first race of the day, claiming a 58 second win however it was the second race which will arguably go down as one as one of the most spectacular in America's Cup history.

Coming off their foils and sitting dead in the water, Team New Zealand fell back by over four minutes.

However the Kiwi's showed grit and refused to give up, capitalising on a Luna Rossa mistake and pushing Te Rehutai to a whopping 3:55 minute victory.

Relive 1 NEWS' live coverage of day four of the 36th America's Cup below. You can watch all the action tomorrow live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

5:59pm: Luna Rossa sail in to finish 3:55 minutes behind. What an amazing outcome for Team New Zealand. The Kiwis were trailing by over four minutes in the middle stages and then going on to win by nearly four minutes! TVNZ commentator Dean Barker said that was the most bizarre race he has ever seen.

5:54pm: Team NZ take it out! Back to back wins today!

5:49pm: Team NZ really need to stay on their foils to get over the line in time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

5:46pm: NZ now have more than a 2000 metre lead! Te Rehutai rounds the mark at gate four. The race is now against the clock. Team NZ need to finish this race before the 45 minute limit. That's approximately 14 minutes out right now.

5:45pm: Luna Rossa are now on a double penalty but the Italians get back onto their foils.

5:42pm: Amazing scenes! Team NZ now have a 1000 metre lead! This is the penultimate leg as well. Te Rehutai has a brief touchdown but they get back up and continue to extend the lead.

5:40pm: Te Rehutai stays on foils and flys through the fourth gate! They get the lead! Luna Rossa cop another boundary penalty!

5:38pm: Luna Rossa are handed a penalty! The Italian boat exceeeds the course boundary and is still sitting dead in the water. Team NZ is closing in fast! Could this be another epic comeback? The lead is down to just 500 metres!

5:37pm: The race committee have shortened the race down to five legs. The light winds are threatening to push the total race clock past the 45-minute mark.

5:35pm: Luna Rossa have splashed down now! The Italians are at crawling pace and Team NZ is making big gains.

5:33pm: Here's the crucial moment Team NZ splashed down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

5:32pm: Team New Zealand finally clear the second gate, a whipping 4:08 minutes behind the Italians.

5:30pm: Te Rehutai is now back up on foils but they still haven't cleared the second gate yet. Safe to say that this race is in the bag for Luna Rossa should they avoid any catastrophic mistakes.

5:26pm: They were really looking close to snaring the lead once again! A heartbreaking twist in this race. Team New Zealand are still off their foils. They have barely moved. That is a costly mistake. Luna Rossa currently have a 2000 meters and it's quickly growing.

5:24pm: Team New Zealand just get themselves into striking range and were looking to attack for the lead, but the touch down and now sit nearly dead in the water! The Italians are tearing away now.

5:21pm: Luna Rossa round the first mark with a 16 second lead. Team NZ make an early gybe and show far more pace than the Italians.

5:19pm: It's reasonably close halfway up the first leg. Team New Zealand currently sitting 150 metres behind Luna Rossa.

5:15pm: Team New Zealand get a good start but Luna Rossa hold an early lead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

5:12pm: 2 minutes to start now. Team NZ have the port entry. Both boats clear the starting box.

5:10pm: Wind has been sitting around 10 knots over the last ten minutes. Both Boats are making their way back into course E. Race committee declare the race is live.

5:02pm: Despite sporting a different jib sail compared to the Kiwis, Luna Rossa skipper Francesco Bruni says that he was happy with the sail configuration.

5:00pm: Team NZ skipper Peter Burling said that despite losing the lead at the start the team dug deep to give themselves an opportunity to get back in front.

4:40pm: What a win for Team NZ! The Kiwis fly over the finish line! Te Rehutai is simply the quicker boat right now. Luna Rossa come over the finish 58 seconds behind.

4:38pm: Team New Zealand is absolutely crushing it now. They are 48 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa at the fifth gate. Final Leg now, an 800 metre lead, and growing!

4:35pm: The Kiwi lead is consistently increasing. Te Rehutai is just too quick at the moment. It's a 500 metre lead halfway up the penultimate leg!

4:33pm: Team New Zealand fly through the fourth gate with a massive 29 second lead. Still two legs to sail though.

4:31pm: The Kiwi boat is showing significant speed. Te Rehutai is sailing roughly 5 knots quicker than Luna Rossa. Team New Zealand have now put 350 metres between themselves and the Italians.

4:30pm: The Italians now trail by 19-seconds after coming out of the third gate. What a turnaround!

4:28pm: Team New Zealand are flying! The Kiwi boat is in a great position right now, defending the lead.

4:26pm: Lead change! The Kiwis are now in front! It's neck and neck right now though. A slim lead to Te Rehutai.

Your playlist will load after this ad

4:25pm: Te Rehutai 10-seconds behind Luna Rossa at gate two. Team NZ round the mark at pace, over 40-knots.

4:23pm: Team New Zealand are managing to find some pace on this downwind leg. They still trail Luna Rossa as they approach the midway point of the second leg. About 150 metres of separation between the two boats.

4:19pm: Luna Rossa clear the first gate with team New Zealand 8-seconds behind. The Kiwis make an early gybe after exiting the gate, going for the separation.

4:18pm: Despite trailing from the start, Team New Zealand are now making impressive gains halfway up the first leg.

4:16pm: Both teams clear the starting gate, Team New Zealand had time to kill as they approached the starting gate and have to make a turn, Luna Rossa get the speed advantage from the onset.

Your playlist will load after this ad

4:15pm: Luna Rossa enter the start box with Team New Zealand following from the opposite end. Team NZ with starboard entry here. Both boats now sailing for position with just one minute before the start.

4:10pm: Five minutes out from the start time. Both boats are now cruising around, waiting to clear the entry gate.

4:05pm: TVNZ commentator Jesse Tuke says both Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are still undecided on the jibs they will be using.

4:00pm: Wind is still steadily sitting in the 8-12 knot range, looks like racing will be starting on time. 15-minutes away from start time now.

3:39pm: Racing will return to course E out on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour today, the same course that was used on the first two days of Team New Zealand's Cup defence.

It is aptly known as the "back paddock" due to it's distance away from shore, situated just south of Motuihe Island.

Unlike yesterday, there seems to be no doubt among racing officials that boats will get out on the water today with winds currently sitting between 8 and 12 knots on average.

Team New Zealand will have the starboard entry for the first race of the day.

3:30pm: Both teams will be itching to get out on the water today after yesterday's non-event.

Calm winds saw all of yesterday's action postponed leaving the crew of both teams with nothing to do but relax and bathe in the sun while the proposed start time got pushed beyond the 6pm cutoff.

Overall, the standings sit at 3-3, a deadlock which makes this America's Cup the most evenly matched series in nearly 40-years.