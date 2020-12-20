TODAY |

Team NZ denied dominating Christmas Cup semi-final win due to time limit, little wind

Source:  1 NEWS

From prestart to the final turn it looked like Team NZ was going to breeze to victory against helpless Team UK until the wind disappeared leaving both teams stranded in the Waitematā Harbour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Light winds saw the Kiwis unable to get up on their foils to finish within the 45 minute limit. Source: 1 Sport

After cruising to a huge early lead, instead of racing against Team UK, Team NZ were up against the clock but the Kiwis couldn't win, falling 50m short from finishing the race in the allocated 45-minute time limit.

With the Kiwi boat being over a lap ahead of Team UK, the result was very much in the bag.

The abandoned race means both sides will race each other again right after American Magic and Luna Rossa duke it out in semi-final number two.

At the start of the race, a maneuver by Peter Burling saw INEOS Team UK fall off their foils from the outset and within 60 seconds the Kiwis were out to a 500m lead.

It didn’t get any easier for Team UK as they struggled with staying inside the course boundaries, receiving four penalties before they had even reached the first gate.

With racing now being delayed due to not enough wind, the next thing that race organisers will be sweating about is the 7pm course cut off time.

Race one - Team UK v Team NZ (15:12) (Abandoned)

Race two - Luna Rossa v American Magic (Time TBC)

Race three - Team UK v Team NZ (Rescheduled)

Race three – Winners R1 v Winners R2

Race four – Loser R1 v Losers R2

 

Other Sport
Team NZ
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Team NZ denied dominating Christmas Cup semi-final win due to time limit, little wind
2
Light winds could wreak havoc in final day of AM cup Christmas Cup
3
Team NZ beat Luna Rossa in nailbiting race to win World Series regatta
4
Shocker from Dean Barker's American Magic leaves the door open for Team NZ
5
Liverpool and Everton frontrunners after wild night of EPL results
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:53

Video: Team NZ recover from horror start to go two-from-two over improved INEOS Team UK

Sydney to Hobart yacht race in doubt due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney
00:32

Watch: Team NZ come close to smashing foil into mark before cruising to huge win over struggling INEOS Team UK
00:46

Watch: Dean Barker’s American Magic narrowly avoid dramatic capsize after blowing early advantage