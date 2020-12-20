Team NZ denied dominating Christmas Cup semi-final win due to time limit, little wind

From prestart to the final turn it looked like Team NZ was going to breeze to victory against helpless Team UK until the wind disappeared leaving both teams stranded in the Waitematā Harbour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After cruising to a huge early lead, instead of racing against Team UK, Team NZ were up against the clock but the Kiwis couldn't win, falling 50m short from finishing the race in the allocated 45-minute time limit.

With the Kiwi boat being over a lap ahead of Team UK, the result was very much in the bag.

The abandoned race means both sides will race each other again right after American Magic and Luna Rossa duke it out in semi-final number two.

At the start of the race, a maneuver by Peter Burling saw INEOS Team UK fall off their foils from the outset and within 60 seconds the Kiwis were out to a 500m lead.

It didn’t get any easier for Team UK as they struggled with staying inside the course boundaries, receiving four penalties before they had even reached the first gate.

With racing now being delayed due to not enough wind, the next thing that race organisers will be sweating about is the 7pm course cut off time.

Race one - Team UK v Team NZ (15:12) (Abandoned)

Race two - Luna Rossa v American Magic (Time TBC)

Race three - Team UK v Team NZ (Rescheduled)

Race three – Winners R1 v Winners R2