Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you'll be able to watch it'

Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton says it was a priority for the team to make the coverage of the 2021 America’s Cup available to all as TVNZ secured exclusive broadcast rights for the Auckland event.

Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.
All the races will be live on free-to-air TV and also on TVNZ’s online platforms as Team NZ defends the Auld Mug.

Dalton was delighted it could be seen by people around the country.

“It’s us playing out a decision we made when we won the cup that it should be seen by everybody, not just be the exclusive property of those that could pay to watch it.”

“For us it’s not just about Auckland, it’s about the whole country being able to watch and free-to-air does that. Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it.”

On the racing side, Dalton said preparations were already well under way for 2021 and the priority was producing a strong defence. 

“We’ll move into our new base which is effectively the Viaduct Events Centre soon.”

“We don’t want a situation where we have a fantastic event but the team is weak, so that’s also a priority to make sure we are a strong defender.”

Dalton dismissed criticism from Alinghi, who said they didn’t agree with rules around boat design as they announced they wouldn’t be challenging.

“Whatever, if you want it you’re going to have to come and get it from us, mate,” Dalton said to the Swiss syndicate.

Kenrick said TVNZ will look to base the coverage in the Viaduct alongside Team NZ to make sure all the events are covered.
TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick was delighted to secure an event that “captures the heart of New Zealanders”.

“When it comes to sport, we know this event is right up there.”

Kenrick said TVNZ will look to base its coverage in the Viaduct alongside Team NZ to make sure all the events around the racing are covered.

