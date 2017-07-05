Team NZ beaten by Mercedes at Laureus World Sport Awards for team of the year

Team New Zealand have missed out on the silverware at the Laureus World Sport Awards in Monaco.

Nominated for team of the year at the glittering annual awards, the America's Cup holders missed out to car manufacturer Mercedes, who dominated Formula One's constructors' championship race.

The Kiwi syndicate was one of six high-profile nominations, along with Real Madrid (soccer), the French Davis Cup team (tennis), Golden State Warriors (NBA basketball) and the New England Patriots (NFL).

This month Team New Zealand were crowned supreme winners at the local Halberg Awards, acknowledging their campaign in Bermuda which employed technological innovation and sailing prowess to lift the Auld Mug off the better-resourced Team USA.

No other New Zealanders were shortlisted among eight categories.

The All Blacks have previously been crowned team of the year, for their 2015 World Cup win.

The only other winning New Zealander at the awards, which began in 2000, was former All Blacks first five-eighth Dan Carter.