Team New Zealand takes final spin before racing kicks off

Emirates Team New Zealand has spent the morning taking a final spin around the Great Sound America's Cup, a final chance to prepare before racing kicks off this morning.

Helmsman Peter Burling gave a big smile and a thumbs up as the crew came ashore and 1NEWS asked if he's ready to get cracking this morning.

After a delay to the start of racing due to high winds yesterday, America's Cup Racing Regatta Director, Iain Murray, says "it is a perfect day for these boats, with 8-12 knots forecast".

Six races are set down for today, with Emirates Team New Zealand racing twice, first against Groupama Team France, and then defenders Oracle Team USA.

The winning yacht is expected to get around the 1.2 nautical mile course in about 18 minutes and each team has a crucial decision to make ahead of racing, about whether to use their high lift, or high speed boards, according to Murray.

He says "the pre-start is critical on this course, the fight in the race blocks is intense, all of the collisions so far have been at the starting point".

The first leg is the fastest on this course, so we could see boats hitting the starting line at full speed.

Murray singled out Oracle Skipper Jimmy Spithill, and BAR's Sir Ben Ainslie as the fighters in field who try to dominate the start, not wanting to give an inch.