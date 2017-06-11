Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the first three races of the America's Cup Qualifying Series final between Emirates Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

7am

Wow, what a day on the water. There looks to be nothing between the two boats, Artemis sailed two almost perfect races in race two and three today but find themselves behind after skipper Nathan Outtridge fell of the boat on leg six with his team in front.

Burling lost all three starts and Team NZ are a bit lucky to have a lead at the end of today's racing, but they'll take it.

Three more races tomorrow, again from 5am NZT. We'll bring those to you live, and also all the reaction from today's races from the post race press conference shortly.

NZ lead 2-1 in the race to five wins after day one of the Louis Vuitton finals. Thanks for checking in with us. See you tomorrow.

6:52am

Nice message from Team NZ. Burling said in the post race interview he felt Team NZ were going to win anyway with a late shift of wind.

6:47am

Outtridge was lucky he fell over the side, not over the back. He missed the rudder which could have been catastrophic. NZ hammer home for a 2-1 lead. Outtridge is okay.

6:42am

Man overboard!! It might be Nathan Outtridge, the Artemis skipper! And NZ bolt out in front and they will win, this is incredible. NZ by 300 metres and race over. New Zealand take a 2-1 lead.

6:40am

Racing down leg five, both boats are on different sides of the course. The graphic says there's 30 metres difference. They cross now - Artemis still with their nose in front.

6:39am

Nathan Outteridge gets it right with the wind shift and the Swedes extend their lead to 100 metres. But they botch the turn at gate four and it's neck-and-neck down leg five.

6:37am

Big moment in the race. Artemis crosses first at gate three. But nothing in it. And the Kiwis take off at 40 knots! Artemis at 30 knots on the far right of the course.

6:35am

Burling has split off, Artemis are sailing so well right now, the Kiwis aren't waiting for an error. They're off to seek better wind. NZ cross behind as both boats tack on leg three.

6:32am

Burling loses another start, Artemis rounds gate one in the lead.

6:28am

Just under two minutes now until the start of today's third and final race. They're in the pre-start, Burling looking to win a his first start today.

6.16am

So while we wait for the pivotal race three, around 15 minutes away, here's Blair Tuke from earlier today.

6.07am

Up leg six, Artemis look like they've got this, they won the start, they've rounded gate six now and they're on the way home. NZ sailed well but the start cost them again. It's 1-1 in the race to five wins.

6.05am

Around gate five, it's going to be a split, who's got the better speed to finish. NZ has copped a lot of dirty air from Artemis while trailing this entire race. NZ with tons of wind of the right, at nearly 40 knots.

6.03am

It's nip-and-tuck heading towards gate five. The Swede's sailing a great race but one mistake will do it for them. NZ hammering at 29 knots.

5.57am

Artemis in control around gate three, they're on their foils and their lead is out to 145 metres.

5.55am

Down leg three, both boats at 26 knots. New NZ at 30 knots trying to explode through the inside as both boats tack from the left side of the course. Now they split off, still a 50 metre gap.

5.53am

Around a 40 metre gap, Team NZ still trailing around mark two, but only six seconds in it.

5.51am

Great start from Burling, he got beaten again, but nothing in this one heading to the first mark. Artemis will round it first.

5.47am

Just confirming, the win in race one was 47 seconds. The team for race two has 2012 Olympic bronze medal cyclist Simon van Velthooven on the cycling grinders. The teams are out on the course in the pre-start, and here we go.

5.42am

Race two coming up in around 15 minutes. Burling said earlier he was expecting the wind to pick up again. Wind should be around 10-12 knots.

5.30am

NZ are sailing an almost perfect race here. On the final leg now and NZ will win the opener. They're flying home, this has been a sensational performance. They lost the start, but got it back and then roared away. They cross the line for a 1-0 lead, in the first to five.

5.27am

Good gybe from NZ at gate five, the lead is extended to 23 seconds, downwind now for the final time.

5.25am

On the upwind beat leg five, Artemis at 21 knots, NZ in just 18 knots and here come the Swedes. Now NZ back to 23 knots. Here comes gate five.

5.23am

The Kiwis flying along right now. They're up on the foils flying down leg four, around gate four, it's NZ by 11 seconds.

5.18am

A lovely tack from Team NZ, and it's slingshotted them into the smallest of leads. It's neck-and-neck as the two boats head towards the third leg boundary before a tack - and Artemis have gone out of bounds! Unforced error, two boat length penalty and NZ sail off. They lead at gate three.

5.16am

Here we go. A five second gap at mark two. The gap is only about 40 metres, as they split off in opposite directions.

5.14am

Artemis with a six second lead around mark one.

5.12am

We're in the pre-start. The wind has dropped to eight knots, conditions should favour NZ but it's slow going. Team NZ trailing, Burling trying to sneak through on the inside, but again, Burling has been cleaned out.

5.03am

Good morning, both teams are out on the water in 13-16 knots, good for both teams. Team NZ won both the round robin races, but needed a last second penalty to clinch one of them.

It's Burling against Outteridge, both Olympic gold medallists.

PRE-RACING

And then there were three.

After a week of racing, crashes and nosedives, two challengers in Team New Zealand and Artemis Racing along with champions Oracle remain in this year's America's Cup regatta.

While Jimmy Spithill and his American crew get to hide away in their shed making tweaks to their boat comfortbaly perched on their defending champions' post, the Kiwi and Swedish boats are back out on the Great Sound's waters this morning to battle in a best-of-nine series to challenge them.

Artemis has had less than 24 hours to prepare for this series after their comeback win over SoftBank Team Japan yesterday where they clinched that series 5-3 despite losing 1-3 earlier in the duel with Dean Barker.

This series has multiple storylines tied to it, with the dramas of a controversial penalty costing Artemis a win against the Kiwis early in the round robins as well as the two helmsmen Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge knowing each other outside of America's Cup racing well thanks to an Olympic rivalry.

"I'm personally looking forward to it," said Outteridge, when the rivalry was mentioned at the press conference yesterday.

"But this is about much more than Peter and myself. This is two big, well-supported teams going head to head."

And he said his team is confident after four consecutive race wins.

"The main thing is we’ve simplified our racing slightly. It's easy to get caught up in the battle and forget the details required to sail well. (Tactician) Iain Percy reminded us to just trust our gut and sail to our capabilities.

"We need to keep the momentum going and to keep sailing error free. That will be our best chance of moving forward."

Three races are scheduled for today with winds forecast to be 12-14 knots on the water this morning.

Standings

Team New Zealand: 0

Artemis: 0

Race Schedule