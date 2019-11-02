Team New Zealand sack alleged informants from side, MBIE to investigate

Emirates Team New Zealand and America's Cup Event Ltd have axed people they describe as informants, while MBIE is investigating the alleged leaks.

In a release, Team New Zealand said they became suspicious about informants in the event organisation - ACE, or America's Cup Event Ltd - six months ago.

It said those suspicions were confirmed with confidential and sensitive information coming to them from Europe recently.

"The motives of the informants who had access to the Emirates Team New Zealand base can only be guessed at, at this stage," Team New Zealand said.

"In addition, these people have made highly defamatory and inaccurate allegations regarding financial and structural matters against ACE, ETNZ and its personnel.

"These allegations are entirely incorrect."

Team New Zealand said the contracts of the informants had been terminated and despite the allegations being "baseless," MBIE has no choice to investigate.

"We are working with MBIE to close out the remaining issues with them quickly," Team New Zealand said.