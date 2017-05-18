Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

Team New Zealand have revealed the significant damage that was inflicted on their boat after British syndicate Ben Ainslie Racing collided with them during a training session yesterday morning in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand boat damage. Source: Emirates Team NZ

Sir Ben Ainslie and his team suffered bow damage to their vessel, but managed to fix their boat overnight and were back on the water today.

However, Team New Zealand had a sly dig at their British rivals, posting on Twitter: "Great day for practice racing today. Unfortunately we won't bet out there. #ThanksBen @AinslieBen".

Luckily, conditions weren't favourable for other syndicates to sail with light winds stopping practice. Only one race was held today with New Zealander Dean Barker's Team Japan beating Team France.

Team New Zealand are expected to be sidelined for a while as they continue to make repairs to their AC50 boat.