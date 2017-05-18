 

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

Team New Zealand have revealed the significant damage that was inflicted on their boat after British syndicate Ben Ainslie Racing collided with them during a training session yesterday morning in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand boat damage.

Source: Emirates Team NZ

Sir Ben Ainslie and his team suffered bow damage to their vessel, but managed to fix their boat overnight and were back on the water today.

Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.
Source: AMERICASCUP.com

However, Team New Zealand had a sly dig at their British rivals, posting on Twitter: "Great day for practice racing today. Unfortunately we won't bet out there. #ThanksBen @AinslieBen".

Luckily, conditions weren't favourable for other syndicates to sail with light winds stopping practice. Only one race was held today with New Zealander Dean Barker's Team Japan beating Team France.

Team New Zealand are expected to be sidelined for a while as they continue to make repairs to their AC50 boat.

The Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier series begins on May 27.

Shore crews are working hard to fix the hull of the Kiwi boat after it was punctured by Ben Ainslie Racing.
Source: 1 NEWS

