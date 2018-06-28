 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Team New Zealand ready to reveal final rules around boat design for 2021 America’s Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The look of the 2021 America's Cup will become even clearer tomorrow when Team New Zealand unveils its final rules around design of the AC75.

The AC75 foiling monohulls will be finalised tomorrow but Team NZ’s designer has already been busy looking for an edge.
Source: 1 NEWS

Head designer Dan Bernasconi has barely left the team base for the past year as he tries to find that extra element to keep hold of the Auld Mug.

Bernasconi is the man few would recognise but one who will go a long way to determining whether Team NZ can defend the Cup.

The designer says finalising the boat rules for the 36th edition of the Cup tonight for tomorrow’s reveal will set the wheels in motion.

"That really sets in stone what we're designing to, he said.

"So whilst a lot of the guys in the team have already been working on design concepts, now we're really nailing down what we can and can't do and getting down to the design of a first test boat."

Building for that test boat will start "soon" with teams now tweaking their designs to get optimum performance in the foiling monohulls.

Bernasconi says no rock will go unturned.

"Whether it's in how we control the foils, how we control the sails, how we trim, how we do manoeuvres."

Team UK - led by Sir Ben Ainslie, is also believed to be close to developing its first test boat.

For Bernasconi, he's looking forward to having his intrepid sailors back at HQ to give their input.

"If you tried to design a boat without the sailors' input you'd end up with something which maybe was extremely fast on paper but maybe was not that sailable and I think you need that perspective from the sailors."

But there's still one question on everyone’s lips – what game-changing breakthrough, like the cyclors in Bermuda, does Bernasconi have up his sleeve?

"Well obviously I'm not going to tell you!" He joked.

"There's going to be plenty of scope for innovation."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:22
2
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

00:31
3
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

4
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Waisake Naholo to play 50th Super Rugby match in front of family in Fiji

01:50
5
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga players furious about no pay in rugby's Pacific Nations Cup

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:32
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 