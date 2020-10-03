TODAY |

Team New Zealand put test boat through her paces as her service life draws to a close

Source:  1 NEWS

In just under six months, Team New Zealand will be taking to Auckland’s waters to defend the America’s Cup. However preparations and training are well underway, with the squad already looking to graduate to their final AC75 monohull.

1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson rode shotgun to find out what it feels like to fly on the water with the Auld Mug holders. Source: 1 NEWS

Team New Zealand’s Te Aihe is nearing the end of her commission as test boat, while the finishing touches are being put on the second boat.

The new boat will feature for the squad as they look to defend the America’s Cup in March.

Although her service life is nearly over, the team are utilising every second with Te Aihe as each outing provides valuable insight on how to refine the design and performance of her race-ready successor.

1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson went out with the America’s Cup defenders as they trained with their light wind rig on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf in what was a pristine day for sailing.

Watch the video to see how it went.

Other Sport
Sailing
