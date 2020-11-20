Team New Zealand put new boat Te Rehutai through its paces on Waitematā Harbour

Conditions in Auckland were near perfect today as Team New Zealand put their new AC75 through its paces in her maiden voyage.

Dubbed Te Rehutai, the new race-ready rig looked impressive on the Waitematā Harbour in front of plenty of spectators.

Flanked by several spy boats from rival teams, Te Rehutai was foiling effortlessly in the light wind.

The new boat features a string of differences from her predecessor and development boat, Te Aihe.

Sporting widespread changes to its deck, Te Rehutai will be the boat that Team New Zealand ultimately race with when they take part in the Christmas Cup regatta on December 17.