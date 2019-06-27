TODAY |

Team New Zealand name familiar faces and new talent in grinding squad

Team New Zealand have announced their sailing team line-up, with some familiar faces returning to power their AC75 when they hit the water later this winter.

Those that were part of the successful 2017 America’s Cup campaign in Bermuda are grinders Andy Maloney, Carlo Huisman, Guy Endean, Joseph Sullivan, Josh Junior and Simon van Velthooven.

Team New Zealand's COO Kevin Shoebridge said he is excited with the pool of talent within the team.

"We have really interesting mix of sailors making up the Team New Zealand sailing team for the AC36." said Shoebridge.

"As we have always seen, a cohesive mix of both sailing talent and raw power is a fundamental piece of the puzzle to success on the water. We saw this in Bermuda and will no doubt see it again in Auckland.

"There wasn’t an easy road into this group for anyone in the sailing team. They all effectively had to prove themselves again. And it has been really encouraging to see the hunger from the guys who were with us last time to return for the defence on home waters in New Zealand."

Newbies added in the Team New Zealand squad are Louis Sinclair, who raced for Oracle Team USA in 2017, former Olympics swimmer and kayaker Steven Ferguson, Whangārei sailor Marcus Hansen and former cyclist Marius van der Pol.

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 24th June 2017, Emirates Team New Zealand beat Oracle team USA in race five. Day three of racing in the America's Cup presented by louis Vuitton.
Team New Zealand beat Oracle team USA in race five at the 2017 America's Cup in Bermuda. Source: Photosport
