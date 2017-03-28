Team New Zealand grab two wins on first day of practice in Bermuda

Team New Zealand have shone on their opening day of practice racing in Bermuda ahead of this year's America's Cup, grabbing two wins from their first three races.

Only Team Japan came close to stopping Team New Zealand, who defeated Artemis Racing and Groupma of France in their first day of practice.

Helmsman Peter Burling was thrilled with the start, but added that the team are looking to improve in their build up to the regatta.

"It was really good to check-in and make sure we're in the ballpark in terms of speed, and it seems we are, so we're really happy with that," Burling told Newstalk ZB.

"We've just got to keep focusing on how to make the boat go quicker, make our maneouvres tidier and get the boat around the race track quicker. And we know all the teams will be focused on that as well, it is about who can improve the most over the next month."