 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Team New Zealand grab two wins on first day of practice in Bermuda

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand have shone on their opening day of practice racing in Bermuda ahead of this year's America's Cup, grabbing two wins from their first three races.

The sailors are confident their pedal power is proving better than traditional grinding with the numbers backing them up.
Source: 1 NEWS

Only Team Japan came close to stopping Team New Zealand, who defeated Artemis Racing and Groupma of France in their first day of practice.

Helmsman Peter Burling was thrilled with the start, but added that the team are looking to improve in their build up to the regatta.

"It was really good to check-in and make sure we're in the ballpark in terms of speed, and it seems we are, so we're really happy with that," Burling told Newstalk ZB.

"We've just got to keep focusing on how to make the boat go quicker, make our maneouvres tidier and get the boat around the race track quicker. And we know all the teams will be focused on that as well, it is about who can improve the most over the next month."

The wins come as a good sign for Team New Zealand, who are hoping to mount a challenge to Oracle Team USA when the 35th America's Cup begins on May 26.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Jamie-Jerry Taulagi might not have missed much of the game, but this cheap shot is bound to have severe repercussions.

Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

00:47
2
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

00:29
3
The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.

As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

00:30
4
The Hayne Plane took off like a jet after he earned a penalty 10m out and the Knights were left not knowing what hit them.

Watch: 'Hayne catches them napping!' Titans star powers through dozing Knights with quick tap-and-gap try

00:29
5
The Chiefs' fullback used every piece of his attacking kit right on the halftime hooter for this five-star five pointer.

Watch: Damien McKenzie carves, fends and streaks past four Sunwolves defenders for sensational solo try

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.


Woman dies after being struck by car in Gisborne

The young woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died this morning.

01:11
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Get set for a wet and windy weekend

Regions between Northland and Christchurch are being warned for periods of heavy rain and strong winds.


Harry Styles announces Auckland concert

The former One Direction star will bring his solo world tour to New Zealand in December.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ