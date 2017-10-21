 

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Peter Burling will not be among those in contention for New Zealand's top male sporting honour, with Team New Zealand not putting him forward for the Sportsman of the Year category at next year's Halberg Awards.

Burling, 26, was one of the heroes for Team New Zealand, as they surged to an emphatic 8-1 win to reclaim the America's Cup from Oracle Team USA in Bermuda earlier this year.

However, while the achievements of Team New Zealand have been nominated by Yachting New Zealand for the Team of the Year, Burling is a high profile absentee from the Sportsman category.

It is believed that Team New Zealand have turned down such nomination suggestions themselves, choosing instead to focus on the achievements of the team, rather than that of any individuals.

Yachting New Zealand chief executive David Abercrombie said that the organisation did not want to go against the wishes of Team New Zealand, not putting Burling forward to the Halberg trust.

"As much we - from a yachting perspective - would like to see Pete recognised as well ... we respect Team New Zealand's view on that," he told Fairfax.

"They're not going to budge on it. What I then have to do is talk to Pete. I am sure he will understand."

The full list of Halberg Awards nominees will be released on Tuesday.

