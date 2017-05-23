 

Team New Zealand cut short Bermuda training session after hitting debris

Debris in the waters of Bermuda has provided Team New Zealand with another setback four days out from the start of the America's Cup.

Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.
Source: Youtube/MyislandhomeBDA

The Kiwi syndicate was forced to cut short their practice session today (NZT), with media reports saying the crew had felt debris strike one of their boat's expensive foils.

They pulled out of a race against British outfit BAR as a precaution, although there were no reports of damage.

The curtailed session came two days after returning to the water, having spend four days repairing their AC50 catamaran following a pre-start collision with the same BAR rivals.

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 sailing for the first time today from the Team's base in Auckland. Tuesday 14 February 2017. Photo: Richard Gladwell - Photosport.nz

Emirates Team New Zealand's new AC50 boat.

Source: Photosport

The last of six syndicates to arrive in Bermuda, in early May, Team NZ have encountered other problems including a broken rudder.

They have nevertheless been pleased with their speed, having had the better of Team France and BAR in practice jousts.

Two races with Swedish syndicate Artemis racing on Tuesday were reportedly closer affairs.

Team NZ will face Team France in the first round of challenger racing - the Louis Vuitton qualifying series - on the Great Sound on Saturday (NZT).

Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

