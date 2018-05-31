Team New Zealand confirm first three challengers for 2021 America's Cup

Team New Zealand have accepted challenges from the first three sides ahead of their defence of the America's Cup in 2021.

Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup Source: 1 NEWS

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron yesterday announced that entries from Italy's Luna Rossa, American Magic, and Ineos Team UK had been received and accepted for the next edition of the cup.

"We are thrilled to have three very high quality challengers confirmed for the 36th America's Cup in Auckland," said Steve Mair, Commodore of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

"It is going to be a fantastic spectacle with this calibre of teams and the cutting edge yachts that the world has never seen. We welcome any further challengers from the teams that we are currently in talks with."