Team New Zealand, Black Ferns lead nominations for Halberg Awards Favourite Sporting Moment

The finalists for this year's Halberg Awards Sporting Moment of 2017 have been announced, with a wide variety of sporting achievements to chose from.

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Source: Photosport

The award, voted for by the general public, sees 11 finalists for 2017, with eight different sporting codes represented.

Team New Zealand's re-capture of the America's Cup is the standout favourite, having destroyed cup holders Oracle Team USA to erase any memories of the heartbreak of 2013 in San Francisco.

Rugby picks up three nominations, with the Black Ferns' World Cup triumph, the Black Ferns Sevens World Series victory, and Crusaders first-five Mitchell Hunt's added time drop goal to secure victory against the Highlanders included.

Cricket is included twice, with Martin Guptill's innings of 180 not out almost single handedly earning victory over South Africa in Hamilton, as well as Ross Taylor scoring his 17th Test century against the West Indies to draw level with hero and mentor, Martin Crowe.

Michael Venus' French Open victory sees a rare inclusion for tennis, becoming the first Kiwi male Grand Slam champion since 1974.

Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber's victory at the Le Mans 24 hour race is also in contention, while the likes of Lisa Carrington, Tom Walsh and the Black Sox are also given the nod after their respective world titles.

Voting for the award is open until January 28, with the 55th Annual Halberg Awards to be held in Auckland on February 8.

See all 11 finalists right here:

1. Martin Guptill scores 180* against South Africa

2. Mitchell Hunt drop goal, Crusaders v Highlanders

3. Michael Venus, French Open doubles title

4. Black Ferns Sevens' World Series win

5. Team New Zealand reclaim the America's Cup

6. Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber win Le Mans 24 hour

7. Black Sox win World Softball Championships

8. Tom Walsh wins shot put gold at World Athletics Championship

9. Black Ferns win their fifth Women's World Cup

10. Lisa Carrington wins gold in K1 200m at World Canoe Spring Championships