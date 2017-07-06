 

Team New Zealand, Black Ferns lead nominations for Halberg Awards Favourite Sporting Moment

The finalists for this year's Halberg Awards Sporting Moment of 2017 have been announced, with a wide variety of sporting achievements to chose from.

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup.

Source: Photosport

The award, voted for by the general public, sees 11 finalists for 2017, with eight different sporting codes represented.

Team New Zealand's re-capture of the America's Cup is the standout favourite, having destroyed cup holders Oracle Team USA to erase any memories of the heartbreak of 2013 in San Francisco.

Rugby picks up three nominations, with the Black Ferns' World Cup triumph, the Black Ferns Sevens World Series victory, and Crusaders first-five Mitchell Hunt's added time drop goal to secure victory against the Highlanders included.

Cricket is included twice, with Martin Guptill's innings of 180 not out almost single handedly earning victory over South Africa in Hamilton, as well as Ross Taylor scoring his 17th Test century against the West Indies to draw level with hero and mentor, Martin Crowe.

Michael Venus' French Open victory sees a rare inclusion for tennis, becoming the first Kiwi male Grand Slam champion since 1974.

Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber's victory at the Le Mans 24 hour race is also in contention, while the likes of Lisa Carrington, Tom Walsh and the Black Sox are also given the nod after their respective world titles.

Voting for the award is open until January 28, with the 55th Annual Halberg Awards to be held in Auckland on February 8.

See all 11 finalists right here:

1. Martin Guptill scores 180* against South Africa

New Zealand levelled the five match ODI series in stunning fashion thanks to Guptill who hit 11 sixes and 15 fours.
Source: SKY

2. Mitchell Hunt drop goal, Crusaders v Highlanders

Mitch Hunt scored well after the siren to earn his side a 25-22 victory to keep their unbeaten run alive.
Source: SKY

3. Michael Venus, French Open doubles title

Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.
Source: Twitter/Roland-Garros

4. Black Ferns Sevens' World Series win

Success over Australia in the final in France was their fifth win from six events this campaign.
Source: Breakfast

5. Team New Zealand reclaim the America's Cup

It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.
Source: SKY

6. Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber win Le Mans 24 hour

Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber helped seal Porsche's third successive victory in the famous race.
Source: SKY

7. Black Sox win World Softball Championships

Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.
Source: Canada Sports TV

8. Tom Walsh wins shot put gold at World Athletics Championship

The shot putter grabbed the gold medal at the World Athletics Champs in London.
Source: SKY

9. Black Ferns win their fifth Women's World Cup

The Black Ferns baited their opposition into defending a pick-and-go game, forgetting the speed and class the Kiwis have out wide.
Source: SKY

10. Lisa Carrington wins gold in K1 200m at World Canoe Spring Championships

Kiwi kayakers have produced their best performance at the World Championships in the Czech Republic.
Source: SKY

11. Ross Taylor scores 17th Test hundred against West Indies

The Black Caps batsman bought up three figures against the Windies in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

