 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Team New Zealand back at full strength after shore crew fix damaged wing from last week’s horror nosedive

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand is back to full strength in Bermuda with their boat's two wings up and running again after one was heavily damaged in their chaotic nosedive against BAR Racing last week.

The shore crew have worked tirelessly for an entire week to get the boat back to full speed in time for the America’s Cup final.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Kiwi sailors were on the water today with their "A" wing following the pitch pole flip last week which left them a mainsail down.

The shore crew worked tirelessly over the last week to get the boat back to full speed.

"They had to rebuild it," Team NZ operations manager Chris Salthouse said.

"They’ve put bits and pieces in and it’s as good as new – it’s like a new one."

Skipper Glenn Ashby is more than happy with the result after a test run of the revamped wing today.

"The boat felt fantastic today," he said.

"We sailed around in six to 11 knots of breeze today. It was a fantastic session."

The team will train for the rest of the week, before the opening race of the America's cup match against defenders ORACLE TEAM USA, on Sunday morning.

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:35
1
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest': Funnyman Steve Hansen does it again - this time at Warren Gatland's expense

00:58
2
The All Blacks winger says he knows tomorrow’s opponent quite well – except for the bloodlines of a couple of their players.

Watch: 'I didn't even know he was Samoan!' Dagg coming to grips with facing former teammate Fonotia

00:13
3
All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

00:28
4
The veteran loose forward said there’s young bucks in the squad ready to fill his shoes.

Watch: 'I'm an old man now, bro!' – Liam Messam announces clash with Lions will be final outing for Maori All Blacks

02:05
5
The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.

Samoan, Tongan national rugby teams facing tests off the field as doubleheader highlights lack of money in Pacific rugby

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.


02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Teen says Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex, mum wants Tongan government to act

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.


01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ