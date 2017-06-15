Team New Zealand back at full strength after shore crew fix damaged wing from last week’s horror nosedive

Team New Zealand is back to full strength in Bermuda with their boat's two wings up and running again after one was heavily damaged in their chaotic nosedive against BAR Racing last week.

The Kiwi sailors were on the water today with their "A" wing following the pitch pole flip last week which left them a mainsail down.

The shore crew worked tirelessly over the last week to get the boat back to full speed.

"They had to rebuild it," Team NZ operations manager Chris Salthouse said.

"They’ve put bits and pieces in and it’s as good as new – it’s like a new one."

Skipper Glenn Ashby is more than happy with the result after a test run of the revamped wing today.

"The boat felt fantastic today," he said.

"We sailed around in six to 11 knots of breeze today. It was a fantastic session."