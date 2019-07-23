'This team is an inspiration' - politicians unite across the aisle to congratulate Silver Ferns and Black Caps' achievements

Parliament has resumed on a positive note today, with politicians rising in unison to congratulate the Silver Ferns and the Black Caps on their recent sporting achievements.

MPs had plenty to cheer about, after returning from a three week recess, with the Silver Ferns winning the Netball World Cup yesterday and the Black Caps coming second in the Cricket World Cup last week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led the congratulations, saying of the Silver Ferns, "this team are an inspiration" and praising the Black Caps' for "winning the hearts of cricket fans across the world".

National Party leader Simon Bridges also gave a statement about the performances, calling the Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua "one of the greatest netball coaches in the world".

He also called for change for women in sport: "The reality is it's unacceptable in 2019 to have a situation where world class female athletes in a globally significant sport could be arriving home without prize money.

"I hope between sponsors and the Government the Ferns can be recognised".

