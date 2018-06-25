 

Team Dongfeng with Kiwi Daryl Wislang win around-the-world Volvo Ocean Race, pipping Blair Tuke and Peter Burling in thrilling final leg

Team Dongfeng and French skipper Charles Caudrelier have won the around-the-world Volvo Ocean Race.

Teams at the start of the 11th leg of the Volvo Ocean Race in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thursday, June 21, 2018. This is the final leg of the race before the finnish in The Hague, Netherlands. (Thomas Johansson/TT via AP)

Teams at the start of the 11th leg of the Volvo Ocean Race in Gothenburg, Sweden.

New Zealander Daryl Wislang, who won the Vovlo Ocean Race in 2014-15, was a member of the race. 

Blair Tuke Mapfre and Team Brunel with Peter Burling were pipped at the post.
The Chinese boat arrived in The Hague, Netherlands, at 5.22pm, winning a three-way race to the finish. It was the first leg won by Dongfeng, which embarked on the 11th and final leg from Gothenburg, Sweden, one point behind the leaders.

Caudrelier took the helm with about 12 nautical miles to go as spectator boats gathered around the red-sailed Dongfeng and escorted it to the finish line just offshore.

MAPFRE with Kiwi Blair Tuke and Team Brunel with Peter Burling were in a race for second place.

