Tall Ferns bounce back to notch third win

The Tall Ferns have responded to defeat with a 68-65 win over Chinese Taipei opponents at the William Jones Cup tournament.

Kalani Purcell of the Tall Ferns Source: Photosport

After suffering a 19-point loss to another Chinese Taipei selection, New Zealand bounced back against the second team fielded by the host nation in Taipei City.

Led by a second straight double-double from Kalani Purcell, they sit in a share of second place with one round of games remaining.

Their last fixture today is against tournament favourites Japan, who are unbeaten.

New Zealand are using the six-nation tournament and other matches to prepare for their maiden appearance at the Asia Cup in Bangalore starting later this month.

Purcell picked up 12 points and 11 rebounds while Josephine Stockill unleashed a breakout performance, scoring 22 points.

After power 23-10 ahead after the first quarter, the Tall Ferns' shooting percentage plummeted to trail 31-30 at halftime.