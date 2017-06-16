'The talent of this man is unreal!' - Joseph Parker immortalised in art by artist famous for Steven Adams mural

WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker isn't known for being stunned but a mural of himself revealed at this year's Fieldays have managed to do just that.

Joseph Parker is immortalised in spray paint by famous artist, Mr G. Source: Joseph Parker / Facebook

The Kiwi boxer met up with Graham Hoete at the Waikato event - a spray paint artist who was propelled to international fame thanks to a mural he spray-painted of Prince in his hometown of Chanhassen.

"Mr G" made international headlines weeks later after he decided to spray-paint fellow Kiwi Steven Adams a mural in Oklahoma to honour the NBA player's journey with his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And yesterday, it was Joseph Parker's turn.

"Legend!" Parker said in a social media post.

"the talent of this man is unreal!"

Mr G began a new art project at the end of last year which took him around rural New Zealand looking not for famous athletes or rich art collectors, but regular Kiwis he wanted to immortalise in their small towns.

"Really wanted to focus on remote, obscure, hidden rural New Zealand," he said.