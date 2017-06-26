'Taking on the world and doing an awesome job' – All Blacks backing Team NZ to claim America's Cup

All Blacks duo Wyatt Crockett and Charlie Faumuina have spoken about their pride in supporting Team New Zealand against Oracle in the quest to reclaim the America's Cup.

The Kiwi crew need just one more win to overthrow Oracle and bring the Auld Mug home, something that the two front rowers have been supporting fanatically.

"Me and Charlie were up early this morning watching the boys do the job," Crockett said.

"It's pretty awesome to see - New Zealand taking on the world and doing an awesome job."