TODAY |

Taking on gruelling Coast to Coast key to man's journey to overcoming depression

Maddy Lloyd, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

In April 2017, Matt Calman was suffering from depression.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matt Calman learned plenty about himself and helping others while taking on the gruelling race.

He describes it as a scary, confronting place but after seeking help, he turned his life around.

In 2018, he went down to New Brighton to watch a couple of friends finish the Coast to Coast, and that's where his love affair started.

"I was just inspired, so inspired," Calman said.

"On the way home, I biked home, I’d already decided I was going to sign up and do the race."

The Coast to Coast is a 243km endurance race from one side of the South Island to the other.

Colman’s first race was in 2019 but, unfortunately, he didn’t finish.

This year though, not only did Colman complete it; he got the endurance award that goes to the final finisher of the longest day event.

"I was so lucky to have the opportunity to help a fellow competitor called James Holth who was struggling over the last 30kms to the finish line.

"We rode the last 20 together - it was a moment we will both treasure forever.”

Colman has now ticked a lot off his bucket list but there’s still one more thing he wants to achieve.

"My dream since I was a small boy was to write a book and to be an author."

That dream will come true today when his book, aptly named “The Longest Day” hits the shelves.

It follows his journey through depression and competing in the race, and has one main message.

“Instead of being afraid of having a go at something and failing there is no failure just bloody go in and get in there and do what you want to do with your life because you only have one.”

Other Sport
Health
Maddy Lloyd
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Māori All Stars won't sing NZ national anthem to 'support Indigenous brothers' after Advance Australia Fair cut
2
Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'
3
TJ Perenara speaks to Breakfast about baby news, embracing te reo and growing up in Porirua
4
Tonga expelled by International Rugby League
5
Muay Thai referee praised for diving to canvas to catch head of knocked out fighter
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:13

New Zealanders stranded on coronavirus-hit cruise ship to leave on Qantas charter

Tyson Fury zoned in for heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder
00:32

Pro-choice protestors set to rally around New Zealand in support of abortion law reform
01:45

Xi Jinping's early involvement in virus outbreak raises questions over China's response