'I take this as a lesson' - Israel Adesanya apologises for 'rape' comment

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has just issued an apology on social media for his comments that he would "rape" an opponent.

Israel Adesanya (file photo). Source: Photosport

In a statement he says he "crossed the line" and he understands the gravity of what he said.

The statement on Adesanya's official Twitter account reads: "Last week fight talk escalated to a point in which I crossed the line. I understand the gravity of this word and how it can affect and hurt other people apart from my opponent, although that was never my intention. I am still growing under the spotlight, and I take this as a lesson to be more selective with words under pressure."

The story erupted earlier this week.

Adesanya made the comments in response to trash talking by another fighter Kevin Holland who had claimed he too could rape an opponent.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson criticised Adesanya saying there was never a time to make flippant comments about rape.

