Tahiti approved as 2024 Paris Olympics surfing venue

The island of Tahiti has been approved as the site of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing venue even though it is 15,000km away from the French capital in the South Pacific.

A surfer crests a wave. Source: File image

The French Polynesian island in the Pacific Ocean was picked in December as the preferred option over rival beaches on the French mainland in Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche.

The IOC approved on Tuesday the move at its executive board meeting, while also approving the Place de la Concorde in central Paris as the site for its urban sports cluster.The move to Tahiti is one of the longest distances between an event and the host city at any Olympic Games.

The 1956 Melbourne Olympics equestrian competition was held in Sweden's Stockholm due to quarantine laws in Australia.

Tahiti was also the preferred choice of the International Surfing Association.

"We are delighted that the IOC Executive Board has approved the Teahupo'o site in Tahiti for the organization of the surfing competitions and Place de la Concorde for the urban sports events," said Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet in a statement.

"This marks another milestone with our ambition to deliver spectacular and sustainable Games that will offer a unique experience for athletes."