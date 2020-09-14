Tadej Pogacar wins battle of the Slovenians to claim stage 15 of Tour de France

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar has edged Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic to win stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the race leaders yellow jersey celebrates on the podium Source: Associated Press

The pair battled until the end before Pogacar boosted clear of Roglic in a sprint finish.

Despite eating into Roglic's lead, the Jumbo-Visma rider remains in possession of the yellow jersey with a 40-second lead.

Roglic remains in a commanding position thanks in part to teammates like New Zealander George Bennett.

"Jumbo-Visma set a really high pace all day and it made it a really difficult stage so I was just waiting for the sprint at the end and I'm so happy to win again," said Pogacar.

Stage 15 also saw defending champion Egan Bernal drop out of contention as the Colombian succumbed during the final climb to drop to 13th overall.