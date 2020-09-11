TODAY |

Swiss rider Marc Hirschi elated after maiden Tour de France stage win

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Swiss rider Marc Hirschi has claimed his first ever Tour de France stage win.

Spectators cheer Switzerland's Marc Hirschi as he climbs Suc au May pass during the stage 12 of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Team Sunweb cyclist crossed the line at the end of stage 12 alone after a gutsy late move.

Hirschi broke away with 28km to go and never looked back for his maiden victory.

The Swiss had come close to winning previous and was relieved to make it to the top of the stage 12 podium.

"It's unbelievable, I was twice really close and actually today I never believed that I could make it," said the 22-year-old.

"I went full gas. It's super nice. Actually I was always doubting, I had the picture in my mind of the last two stages. My first victory as a professional, it's incredible. I know I'm strong. It just gave me extra power, it was now or never."

There was no change to the overall leaderboard with Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic maintaining his 21 second advantage over defending champion Egal Bernal.

The Slovenian is weary though of tomorrow's 191.5km stage 13 from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary.

"I think it looks like a really hard stage, it's going to be a nice challenge, we can expect some battle in the end," Roglic told reporters.

"We need to focus on ourselves and do our job but in the end a lot of things can happen."

Other Sport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Wild punches thrown as brawl breaks out in NRL clash
2
Seven versus zero in All Blacks stakes as Auckland take on Otago this weekend
3
Freakish Serena Williams pulls out left-handed returns in latest comeback win at US Open
4
Sharks thank Warrriors for sacrifices but want to end their finals dream
5
Springboks edge closer to Rugby Championship inclusion after Europe comp omission
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Serena Williams survives first set scare to make US Open semifinals
02:01

Auckland Tuatara offset recent loss of star power with signings of MLB trio

Caster Semenya loses in Swiss court over testosterone rules

Loaned Eels duo return to boost Warriors in must win Sharks clash