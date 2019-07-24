TODAY |

Swimming protester warned for 'inadequate behaviour' after Sun Yang display

AAP
A warning letter has been sent to Briton Duncan Scott after he became the latest to protest controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's presence at the world swimming titles in South Korea. Not that he knew it.

Scott admitted he had no idea he had earned the ire of world body FINA after refusing to acknowledge the Chinese star's controversial 200m freestyle win at Gwangju on Tuesday night.

Both Scott and Sun have been issued with warnings from FINA for "inadequate behaviour" after the Chinese champion reacted angrily to the Briton's snub.

Second-placed Sun was gifted the 200m world title after Lithuania's Danas Rapsys was disqualification for a false start.

Then co-bronze winner Scott followed the lead of Australia's Mack Horton and refused to shake hands with Sun or take part in post-ceremony photos.

Sun could be seen gesticulating wildly at Scott post-ceremony, with TV cameras capturing the now 11-time world champ saying: "You're a loser; I'm winning yes."

Scott appeared unapologetic after finishing fifth in the 200m individual medley heats.

"I've got no clue. I've just literally swam. I don't know as much as you guys right now," he said of the FINA sanction.

Scott earlier told reporters he had no regrets, saying he was with "Team Mack".

"If (Sun) can't respect our sport, then why should I respect him?," he said.

"Hopefully this will happen in more events."

More drama looms at the world titles with triple Olympic champion Sun set to contest Wednesday's 800m freestyle final.

Australia's Mitch Larkin paid tribute to Scott and Horton for their stance.

"You know they're truly the most courageous guys and I couldn't be proud of both of them," he said.

"They're standing for what they believe in and that's clean sport and if we didn't believe that we wouldn't be racing here today."

Olympic champion Horton lit the fuse for the world titles controversy when he refused to share a podium with Sun after the Chinese champion relegated him to 400m silver on Sunday night.

It prompted FINA warning letters to not only Horton but also Swimming Australia.

Swimmers are livid that Sun has been allowed to compete in South Korea by FINA with a September Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing looming that may end the Chinese star's career.

Sun has been accused of destroying vials of his blood with a hammer during a clash with testers last year.

Sun - who served a 2014 doping ban - faces a lifetime suspension if found guilty of the charges in his September CAS hearing.

World breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he had a problem with Sun, who was booed when he sat on his lane rope and celebrated his surprise 200m win while a shattered Rapsys left the pool.

"If people are booing him it's for a reason," Peaty said.

"He (Sun) should be asking himself now 'should I really be in this sport when people are booing me?'

"And if I was swimming (against Sun) I wouldn't even get on the podium for that matter."

Sun Yang repeatedly reminded Britain's Duncan Scott 'I won' after the 200m men's freestyle final. Source: Olympic Channel
