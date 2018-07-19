Swimming coach who trained Aussie legend Ian Thorpe sees huge potential in upcoming Kiwi – ‘the world’s his oyster’

He shot to fame as New Zealand's first medallist in the pool at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and now teenage swimmer Lewis Clareburt is eyeing up even more success.

The 19-year-old has even managed to capture the attention of one of swimming most famous coaches with Doug Frost coming in to coach the Kiwi.

"I'm quite impressed actually - and his whole attitude has been really good," Frost said.

Frost coached Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe to his five-medal haul at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, but now he’s helping out at Wellington's Capital Swim Club in the build up to the Pan-Pacific Championships next month.

It’s an opportunity Clareburt says he is taking full advantage of.

"Even though he coached Ian Thorpe when he was a freestyler, he's mainly been looking at my breaststroke and my backstroke, and a lot to do with my turns, and just swimming-specific gym work that he's going to bring in the next week."

Clareburt turned down an opportunity to move his training to Auckland, choosing instead to stay in Wellington.

"I get to live at home which is still pretty cool - get the support from mum and dad.

"In the past. Swimming NZ and HPSNZ haven't supported us swimmers in Wellington and I think I changed that after my medal which is all good."

With the Pan-Pacific Champs being his immediate focus, Clareburt says Tokyo 2020 is his next major goal – something Frost sees on the youngster’s horizon.

"I think right now, the world's his oyster, I really believe that.